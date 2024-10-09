Pioneer Life event at Gov. Bebb MetroPark to happen this weekend

Visitors can step back in time and interact with interpreters in historic dress, make candles and learn lessons in the village’s historic schoolhouse. Visitors can play games from days past and sample pioneer cooking.

Cost is $5 per person, children ages two and under are free.

Governor Bebb MetroPark is named for William Bebb, the 19th governor of Ohio. Bebb was born in Okeana in 1802 and his childhood home relocated to the park in the late 1950′s. The Bebb cabin is one of seven historic buildings and a replica forge in Pioneer Village. A tavern, schoolhouse, covered bridge and other family dwellings were all relocated to the park between 1959-1992.