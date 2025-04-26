How Fairfield is ensuring students get the supplies they need while in school

And the new way for residents and businesses to help students prepare for the start of next school year is essential part of Fairfield Schools’ back-to-school annual kick off, said city schools Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership opportunities within our school district and thanks to the Fairfield Community Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fairfield group for creating this meaningful community project,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

“The Back-to-School Bash (in August) is a huge undertaking that takes many hands to make it a success. The bash is our chance to support and celebrate our students and the new school year and we want every student to arrive on the first day of school armed with the tools for a successful year.”

“There is nothing better than seeing the smiles on the students’ faces as they proudly show off their new backpacks,” she said.

Megan Burns, Fairfield’s assistant finance director, said: “Our Fairfield Leadership Class is honored to support Fairfield City School’s Back-to-School Bash by helping to provide backpacks for students as they return to school this fall.

“This awesome event brings the community together in support of students from throughout the district by ensuring that they are ready to take on the new year. Our goal is to empower students to succeed by supplying them with backpacks and showing them the community supports their education and values their success,” said Burns.

The Back-to-School Bash is open to the public and will be 9-11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Crossroads Middle School and Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

The morning includes giveaways of backpacks with school supplies (while supplies last), refreshments, face painting, games, community resource vendors, music, and help completing forms. All activities and giveaways are free and Fairfield High School student athletes and coaches will also be at the stadium, leading fun activities for all.

MORE DETAILS

For more information and to donate to the Sponsor A Backpack program, go to fairfieldchamber.com.

Donations can also be mailed to the Fairfield Community Foundation at 701 Wessel Drive, Suite A; Fairfield, OH 45014 or dropped off at the Chamber.