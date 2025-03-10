Teaching kindness and generosity: Fairfield students given free shoes during program

It was the second consecutive year Central Elementary was chosen for the event by a regional charity that specializes in giving free shoes to young students.

Explore Fairfield students surprised with free shoes

The giveaway was sponsored by Dayton resident and the founder of the non-profit “Just A Pair Of Shoes” who also gave an inspirational pep talk to the Central Elementary students.

Principal Karrie Gallo said her students were overwhelmed by the event’s generosity and positive messages.

“This event is so exciting for our students, our staff, and the (high school) student-athletes and coaches who come to support this event,” said Gallo.

“We didn’t think we would earn this honor two years in a row, but Just A Pair Of Shoes officials were so impressed by our community support, district support … that they wanted to come here again.”

Dayton resident Matt Cline, the founder of the Ohio-based Just a Pair of Shoes, said he remembers from his own painful personal school experience what it feels like to be singled out by peers when his family couldn’t afford new shoes.

Cline, who was raised by a single mother working two jobs, told the 5th graders how as youngster he was bullied for his old shoes while at school and how – after raising enough money cutting lawns and shoveling snow from driveways – he bought his own pair of Nikes athletic shoes boosting his confidence.

“You must have confidence in yourselves,” he told the 124 students receiving the shoes, adding: “you must believe that when you put your shoes on, you can do anything, and you can be anything.”

Cline also challenged the students to do three things: Be a good student. Be a good friend and to be a good kid at home.

Fairfield High School senior football player Tyler George also spoke to the students and shared his own story of overcoming adversity and working hard to win a football scholarship to Cincinnati’s Mount St. Joseph College where he will study in the fall.

“As long as you put in the work and believe in yourselves you can do anything you want to do,” George told the students.

Fairfield Schools spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher said the event “teaches our kids to appreciate and reciprocate kindness and generosity. Just a Pair of Shoes is more than just a pair of shoes. It is a valuable lesson in self-worth, kindness, and respecting others.”

“This is what giving back is all about. To see the surprise on the kids’ faces, and how our high school athletes connected so easily with them was something to see,” said Gentry-Fletcher.