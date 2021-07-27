journal-news logo
Funeral services today for teen who died after Land of Illusion incident

Mykiara Jones, 14, of Dayton, died after a drowning report at Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures waterpark after she was flown to Dayton Children's Hospital.

By Rick McCrabb

Her family and friends and those who didn’t know her name until last week will say goodbye today to a 14-year-old girl who died at a Madison Twp. waterpark.

Mykiara Jones, a freshman at Middletown High School, will have her visitation from 11 a.m. to noon today at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road, Germantown. Funeral begins at noon. with interment at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Road, Moraine.

Arrangements are being handled by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton.

Last Tuesday evening, Jones apparently drowned while swimming without a life jacket at the Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park in Madison Twp. Her mother, Erica Richardson, is an aide for special needs students in the Middletown Middle School, a district official said.

Several Middletown businesses are donating their services to assist the family during the wake that begins at 2 p.m. today.

Mica Glaser Jones, owner of Windamere Event Venue, 2 S Main St., is opening her space for free to hold the wake.

Naiyozcsia King, owner of Mz Jade’s Soul Food, is preparing the entrees; Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s Restaurant, is cooking appetizers; Christina Sampson, a local baker, is bringing desserts; and other female business owners are assisting.

Besides her mother, Mykiara is survived by her father, Michael Jones; brother Javian Gibson; grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous other relatives.

