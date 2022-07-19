Fringe Coffee House owners say new studio is ‘answered prayer’ for children

When the Fringe Coffee House closed its doors earlier this year, it didn’t deter the owners from their mission of giving people a second chance.
Sarah and Patrick Davis, founders of the Fringe Coffee House, helped people formerly incarcerated through their year-long re-entry program that offered employment and other services to those struggling to get back on their feet again.
Like many small businesses, the coffee house was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and closed after two years in business. As they work to reopen the coffee shop in a more central location with a drive-thru, they are still working in the community to reduce incarceration rates.
In the upstairs of the former coffee house, there was a recording studio where children could learn the process of recording, editing and producing podcasts and music. The goal was to connect with kids and prevent them from engaging in illegal activities. With hopes of maintaining this mission, the founders collaborated with the Booker T. Washington Community Center to bring the studio back.
“We actually had this studio at the coffee shop, but we had issues with kids being able to get transportation to get to the shop, and that’s when we decided to move into the community they’re already active in,” Patrick Davis said. “The kids are already here at the Center, and it just made sense.”
It also made sense for Ebony Brock, the center director for the Booker T. Washington Community Center. Brock said she visited the coffee shop frequently and valued the work of the Fringe Coffee House. After collaborating with the cofounders on previous projects, she said it was an “answered prayer” when Patrick Davis reached out to her with the idea.
“Honestly, for me, it was a no-brainer,” Brock said. “I’ve wanted to bring music back here, but I also wanted to do something that I thought would potentially be so transformative that it changed the lives of our kids.”
The studio is open to BTW members from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. During this time, children can learn photography, videography, graphic design, art, how to play instruments, code, produce music, podcasts, write songs and more. Children get hands-on experience and learn from experts in the fields.
“It’s providing another outlet for our younger people and giving them a place to discover who they are and what talents they have, and by providing these opportunities, we’ll be able to hear their voice,” Brock said.
While the studio provides access to tools and instruction in the arts industry, Patrick Davis said it is much more.
“I went to prison when I was 16, and if I can reach that younger version of myself, then I want to do that.”
Patrick Davis also hopes the studio will have long-term effects and dramatically decrease the incarceration rates in Hamilton.
“If I can help a kid learn how to play guitar or get them producing music, that’s a very strong deterrent from keeping them off the streets and ending up in some of those environments and situations,” Patrick Davis said.
Right now, the studio is only open to kids in grades kindergarten through 6th, but Brock said they hope to open it up to teenagers soon as well.
Patrick Davis said this wouldn’t be possible without all the support they’ve received from the community, and he’s grateful for all the instruments and equipment donated to the program. He said they are still looking for volunteers to help teach. They are also looking for financial donations to fund equipment for the studio. Those interested in volunteering or giving can visit www.thefringehamilton.com.
Patrick Davis said they hope to update their computers soon to provide better software for the children. The goal is to provide quality instruments, equipment and instruction so the children know they are worth it.
“I hope what comes out of it is these kids believe that they are worth investing in, regardless of what they do with it, that the message is clearly communicated to them: they’re worth somebody’s time.”
