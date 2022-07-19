Fringe Coffee House owners say new studio is ‘answered prayer’ for children

It also made sense for Ebony Brock, the center director for the Booker T. Washington Community Center. Brock said she visited the coffee shop frequently and valued the work of the Fringe Coffee House. After collaborating with the cofounders on previous projects, she said it was an “answered prayer” when Patrick Davis reached out to her with the idea.

“Honestly, for me, it was a no-brainer,” Brock said. “I’ve wanted to bring music back here, but I also wanted to do something that I thought would potentially be so transformative that it changed the lives of our kids.”

The studio is open to BTW members from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. During this time, children can learn photography, videography, graphic design, art, how to play instruments, code, produce music, podcasts, write songs and more. Children get hands-on experience and learn from experts in the fields.

“It’s providing another outlet for our younger people and giving them a place to discover who they are and what talents they have, and by providing these opportunities, we’ll be able to hear their voice,” Brock said.

While the studio provides access to tools and instruction in the arts industry, Patrick Davis said it is much more.

“I went to prison when I was 16, and if I can reach that younger version of myself, then I want to do that.”

Patrick Davis also hopes the studio will have long-term effects and dramatically decrease the incarceration rates in Hamilton.

“If I can help a kid learn how to play guitar or get them producing music, that’s a very strong deterrent from keeping them off the streets and ending up in some of those environments and situations,” Patrick Davis said.

Right now, the studio is only open to kids in grades kindergarten through 6th, but Brock said they hope to open it up to teenagers soon as well.

Patrick Davis said this wouldn’t be possible without all the support they’ve received from the community, and he’s grateful for all the instruments and equipment donated to the program. He said they are still looking for volunteers to help teach. They are also looking for financial donations to fund equipment for the studio. Those interested in volunteering or giving can visit www.thefringehamilton.com.

Patrick Davis said they hope to update their computers soon to provide better software for the children. The goal is to provide quality instruments, equipment and instruction so the children know they are worth it.

“I hope what comes out of it is these kids believe that they are worth investing in, regardless of what they do with it, that the message is clearly communicated to them: they’re worth somebody’s time.”