Breaking: Frantic 911 calls made to report weekend fire at Koch Foods

Frantic 911 calls made to report weekend fire at Koch Foods

Credit: Journal News

News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Calls to 911 made from inside Koch Foods early Sunday detail the panic that erupted after a deadly fire broke out.

Koch Foods employee Griffin Darrow, 25, died from smoke inhalation. Two other employees sustained burns, were treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later released.

This news outlet obtained 10 emergency 911 calls about the fire from Fairfield Fire Department, offering a clearer picture of how the incident unfolded at the facility at 635 Commerce Center Drive. Most were placed by Koch Foods’ alarm service, with several others coming from employees.

ExploreCoroner IDs worker killed in Koch Foods fire
The aftermath of a fire that destroyed a portion of Koch Foods in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner’s Office on Feb. 17 identified the man killed in the fire as 25-year-old Griffin Darrow. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

In a call placed at 12:56 a.m., someone tells dispatchers, “We’ve got the fire alarm going on saying that we have something going on at the mezzanine” at the facility. He added later that “maintenance is telling me that we need the fire department.”

Dispatchers tell the man “We’re going to upgrade it to a structure response, OK?”

“This is not a false alarm,” another man says in the background.

As a dispatcher tells him to evacuate the building, the man says “Yes, we are evacuating. People, get out!”

In a second call, an out-of-breath man tells dispatchers, “I’m, I’m at Koch Foods. I just need to make sure that somebody’s called, the fire department’s on the way.”

Explore$750K bond set for suspect in Butler County sheriff’s deputy’s stabbing
The aftermath of a fire that destroyed a portion of Koch Foods in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner’s Office on Feb. 17 identified the man killed in the fire as 25-year-old Griffin Darrow. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

“OK, sir, the fire department’s on their way now,” a dispatcher said, “Just make sure you evacuate the building and take anyone you can with you.”

Moments later, in a third call, someone requests an ambulance and the fire department. Amid a considerable amount of background noise that follows, a dispatcher asks “Are you able to get out,” and then, “Can you hear me? Are you able to leave the building?”

The caller replies, “Yes, yes, I’m a (inaudible) supervisor at Koch Foods.”

“We have the fire department on the way,” the dispatcher says, “Are you able to get out of the building?,” to which the man confirms he can.

ExplorePolice arrest Hamilton man accused of exposing himself and robberies
The aftermath of a fire that destroyed a portion of Koch Foods in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner’s Office on Feb. 17 identified the man killed in the fire as 25-year-old Griffin Darrow. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

Koch Foods is a major poultry processor company and one of Fairfield’s largest employers. It has operated its chicken processing and packaging plants on Port Union Road since 1999.

The company has not answered inquiries by this news outlet seeking an update on the site’s status, details on any support being provided or an estimate of the total damage from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Conn said. The Fairfield Fire Investigations Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s office, Conn said.

The aftermath of a fire that destroyed a portion of Koch Foods in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner’s Office on Feb. 17 identified the man killed in the fire as 25-year-old Griffin Darrow. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Middletown delays planned 15% water rate increase due to utility...
2
New Middletown High School robotics class sees teens creating...
3
Haitians not alone: Noem has cancelled TPS for 1M people from 13...
4
8 pickleball courts included in Beckett Park plans
5
Coroner IDs worker killed in Koch Foods fire

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter