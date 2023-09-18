Forums for Middletown, Monroe, Madison and Trenton voters highlight who is running on November ballot

The Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton has scheduled five candidate forums for contested races in the coming weeks to give voters “a better idea” of those on the ballot, said Chamber President Rick Pearce.

He said the chamber conducts the forums as “a service to our members and community” as voters prepare for the Nov. 7 general election.

The forums will be conducted starting Wednesday through Oct. 11 in Middletown, Monroe, Madison Twp., and Trenton.

The chamber’s Government Relations Committee has formulated the questions based on issues in those communities, and the candidates will be told in advance the topics, but not the questions, according to Pearce.

Each forum is expected to last one hour.

Middletown City Council

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers, lower level of the City Building, 1 Donham Plaza. Journal-News staff writer/columnist Michael Pitman is serving as moderator.

There are two candidates running for mayor to fill the seat vacated by Nicole Condrey, who decided not to seek re-election after one term. Joe Mulligan, who previously served eight years on council, and Elizabeth Slamka are the two mayoral candidates.

Six candidates are running for the two council seats vacated when Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and longtime council member Tal Moon decided not to seek re-election.

The candidates are Jennifer Burg-Carter, Clayton Castle, John Ferrando, Jeffrey Wellbaum and Steven West II. Kristi Asbury is a write-in candidate.

Middletown School Board

The forum starts at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers and Pitman is the moderator.

There are five candidates for three seats.

Those running include three incumbents Board President Chris Urso, Anita Scheibert and Verlena Stewart and Charles Cokeley and Holly Snow.

Monroe City Council

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept 28 in Monroe Council Chambers, 233 S. Main St.

There are six candidates for the four open seats. The candidates include Mayor Keith Funk, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, council member Michael Graves and Thomas Hagedorn, Randy Smith and Candice Smith-Bowling

Edgewood School Board

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Edgewood Middle School Auditorium, 5005 Ohio 73. Attorney Dustin Hurley, co-chair of the chamber’s Government Relations Committee, will serve as moderator.

There are three candidates for two open seats. The candidates are board Vice President Amy Ashcraft, incumbent Michael Pressler and Shelly Schmit.

Madison School Board

Voters can meet the candidates at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Madison High School Auditorium, 5797 W. Alexandria Road. Hurley will serve as moderator.

There are five candidates running for three seats. The candidates are Lee Corder, Donald Distler, board member Amy Black Jessee, board Vice President Joseph Solomito and Alex Webb.