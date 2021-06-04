Former West Chester police captains file federal lawsuit against township, police chief

The trustees and others are also named in the suit, including attorney Douglas Duckett, who was hired by the township to investigate the allegations.

Duckett concluded Herzog did not deserve disciplinary action but needed to make some improvements. Improvement plans were drafted for both Herzog and Gutman.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the township cannot comment on pending litigation. The Journal-News interviewed Herzog recently about conditions at the department nearly a year after the investigation.

“We were working very diligently to make it a comfortable, safe workplace for everyone,” Herzog said about Gutman’s resignation. “We had a process in place to continually improve and if he felt different that’s something you’d have to ask him.”

Former West Chester Twp. Police Capt. Joe Gutman

Former West Chester Twp. Police Capt. Jamie Hensley