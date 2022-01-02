Former Miami regional diversity official returns for similar post

Miami officials said Hamilton’s 25-year career began as a Cincinnati firefighter and paramedic and was followed by service in minority and diversity affairs positions at Wilmington College and Miami Regionals.

“My Dublin experience will help me in my work at the regionals and in reaching out to the K-12 educational community,” said Hamilton. “There is much we can do to help new teachers as well as veteran teachers who are in increasingly diverse classroom settings.”

She received her doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati. Her career has also included teaching at Cincinnati State, Union Institute and University, University of Cincinnati, Gateway Community College, and Princeton City Schools in Hamilton County.

During her previous stint at Miami Regionals, Hamilton also chaired Miami’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, advising the vice president of Institutional Diversity and the provost, and facilitating long-range planning for the university.

And while previously at the regionals schools her extensive community outreach established and nurtured several key relationships, including providing diversity training for the City of Hamilton and YWCA of Hamilton, said school officials.

Her work with local schools included creating the Multicultural Lunch Bunch at a local middle school, and assisting the Lakota Schools Diversity and Outreach Team, providing leadership and resources in their work with parents, teachers, and administrators.

And she has continued to serve on the boards of the YWCA of Hamilton and Fitton Center for the Arts.

“We have a strong vision at the regionals of empowering minds and strengthening communities. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential elements not only on the campuses, but also in service and outreach to our communities,” she said.