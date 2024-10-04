Former fire chief, city manager Paul Lolli named to Middletown council

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said “it was a very hard decision. There were a lot of very good candidates who did apply; I hope we see them in the city in the future.” City Council voted 3-1 in support of Lolli, with Slamka voting “no.” She said during the special meeting that her vote “was not against” Lolli as she had a preferred candidate, though the mayor did not name that person.

Lolli, Middletown’s former fire chief, will become the second person to lead one of the city’s public safety departments, serve as city manager and then serve on city council. Former Middletown police chief Bill Becker was the first to serve in those three capacities.

Ferrell wrote in a resignation email he wants the flexibility to navigate his personal life, which includes a new marriage, growing a family, focusing on his business, and focusing more on his aging parents “without the stress over the next hot topic item in Middletown falling on my shoulders.”

The resignations came when questions on Ferrell’s residency arose. On Aug. 1, Ferrell and his wife purchased the Warren County home, according to county records.

Ferrell was elected in November 2021, earning more than 2,000 votes. The top vote-getter that election, Rodney Muterspaw, resigned from council in November 2023 saying it’s “time for me to put health and family first.” Councilman Paul Horn replaced the former Middletown police chief on City Council. Lolli and Horn would be up for election in November 2025.

Middletown City Council next meets on Oct. 15 where it’s presumed Lolli will take his oath of office, and they also voted to name Steve West II as the vice mayor, filling that role with Ferrell’s departure.