Middletown City Council member resigns

“I want to go to volleyball practices in the evenings, stop by my grandparents’ house when I have free time, and hang out with friends without the stress over the next hot topic item in Middletown falling on my shoulders.”

Ferrell said ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting he is “mentally exhausted” and would step away from that meeting so “(council) can discuss a plan for the city to go on without me. I’m not a hero and I don’t need a farewell party tonight, I’m nothing more than a regular guy that served his city when called.”

Ferrell was elected to council in November 2021.

“I’ve committed 20-plus hours a week to this job over the course of 3 years, and I don’t have it in me anymore. If I can’t be fully committed and fully vested, it’s time for someone else to come in and take my place,” he said.

Ferrell pointed to the accomplishment of his goals while in office, including new construction on Roosevelt and the old Lincoln School site, the aquatic center construction, Robert “Sonny” Hill community center renovations, the groundbreaking of Renaissance Pointe and buying the Towne Mall for “site control.”

Other accomplishments include the addition of five more police officers, securing funds to tear down the paperboard factory, the renovations of multiple parks that hadn’t been touched in so many years, “and last but not least, the shutdown of Hollywoodland,” Ferrell said in the email.

“I sold my house in Madison Twp. to come back to Middletown to run for council and I don’t regret one second of it. I will continue to invest into this community and grow and develop my city the best way I know how,” he said. “Thank you goes out to all my family and friends along with so many business leaders that have sat and spent time with me to help me be a better vice mayor.

“Also, a special thank you to Paul Lolli, Ashley Combs, Nathan Cahall, Amy Schenck, Rodney Muterspaw, Steve West, Paul Horn, Tal Moon, Nicole Condrey, Monica Nenni, Elizabeth Slamka and Jennifer Carter that kept me going for the last 3 years. I’ll never forget it,” Ferrell said.