BreakingNews
Middletown council member stepping down: ‘It’s time for me to put health and family first’

Middletown council member stepping down: ‘It’s time for me to put health and family first’

Muterspaw resigning at the end of the year with two years remaining on his four-year term.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

MIDDLETOWN — Saying it’s “time for me to put health and family first,” a Middletown city council member won’t return in 2024, he told the Journal-News this morning.

Rodney Muterspaw has served two of his four-year term.

In an email, Muterspaw, the city’s former police chief, said his family has had some “significant health issues” over the last year.

ExploreELECTION 2023: Six candidates vying for two seats on Middletown City Council

“It’s a battle,” he wrote. “It has put things in such a very clear perspective, particularly just this last month. We’re not out of the woods yet by a long stretch.”

He missed one recent council meeting because a family member was having surgery.

He added that with the election, it’s a “good time to allow the city to move forward with new beginnings.”

Muterspaw and Zack Ferrell were the only two council members returning in 2024. They both were elected two years ago.

Six candidates are running for the two open seats on council since Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and longtime council member Tal Moon aren’t seeking re-election.

Mayor Nicole Condrey also isn’t seeking re-election and two candidates, Joe Mulligan and Elizabeth Slamka are running for mayor.

ExploreELECTION 2023: Two longtime residents vying for Middletown’s mayor seat

'

In Other News
1
Cryo spa opens in Hamilton
2
Owner of Madison Twp. landscaping business calls barn fire...
3
Nonprofit aims to support women with education goals
4
Election Day 2023 arrives: What to know
5
Man critically injured in Fairfield lawnmower accident has died

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top