Middletown council member stepping down: ‘It’s time for me to put health and family first’

MIDDLETOWN — Saying it’s “time for me to put health and family first,” a Middletown city council member won’t return in 2024, he told the Journal-News this morning.

Rodney Muterspaw has served two of his four-year term.

In an email, Muterspaw, the city’s former police chief, said his family has had some “significant health issues” over the last year.

“It’s a battle,” he wrote. “It has put things in such a very clear perspective, particularly just this last month. We’re not out of the woods yet by a long stretch.”

He missed one recent council meeting because a family member was having surgery.

He added that with the election, it’s a “good time to allow the city to move forward with new beginnings.”

Muterspaw and Zack Ferrell were the only two council members returning in 2024. They both were elected two years ago.

Six candidates are running for the two open seats on council since Vice Mayor Monica Thomas and longtime council member Tal Moon aren’t seeking re-election.

Mayor Nicole Condrey also isn’t seeking re-election and two candidates, Joe Mulligan and Elizabeth Slamka are running for mayor.

