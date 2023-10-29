ELECTION 2023: Two longtime residents vying for Middletown’s mayor seat

MIDDLETOWN — Two longtime Middletown residents, with deep roots in the community, are running to become the city’s next mayor.

Mayor Nicole Condrey, elected four years ago, decided not to seek re-election as did two council members, Tal Moon and Monica Thomas.

Regardless of who is elected mayor, the five-person Middletown City Council will have three new members. With Zack Ferrell and Rodney Muterspaw on council for two years, there is a chance that council will have four years of total council experience when members take office on Jan. 1, 2024.

Joe Mulligan and Elizabeth Slamka are the two mayor candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot. Those names certainly are well-known in the community.

Mulligan’s mother, Cathie, serves on the Middletown School Board and his brother, Larry, served as Middletown mayor.

Slamka’s family has owned and operated Central Pastry Shop on Central Avenue for nearly 40 years.

Here is a look at the two candidates.

Joe Mulligan

Mulligan served eight years on City Council, being elected in November 2011 and in November 2017. While the city has experienced some “challenging times,” Mulligan said it has the “chance to build on our success and to seize the moment.”

He said Middletown needs “experienced, proven leadership” in the mayor’s seat.

“I won’t stop fighting to make Middletown a place that we are proud to call home,” he said.

Middletown has addressed its aging infrastructure with comprehensive road repaving for 200 line miles and one-third of the city’s streets; invested in personnel by increasing staffing levels for public safety, increased home ownership and reinvigorated parks; attracted $1 billion of new commercial investment in the past decade; with another $300 million in the pipeline in just the next few years, according to Mulligan.

The city’s master plan (“Destination Middletown”) points to five areas for the city’s vision: health and public safety; resilient neighborhoods; thriving economy; strong infrastructure, and pride in the community, he said.

All five areas present “challenges and opportunities,” he said.

He said council must look at the city holistically and all of these needs must be addressed.

“I will continue to prioritize public safety, infrastructure, vibrant neighborhoods, and economic development,” Mulligan said. “Experienced leadership with sound policies will help Middletown retain current citizens and businesses, while attracting new residents and new employers. We need for all areas of the city to benefit from our efforts.”

Mulligan said he has been instrumental in keeping budgets in line and maintaining accountability.

“I will continue to serve as one who knows the importance of listening and working with others in the community to make positive progress,” he said.

Elizabeth Slamka

Throughout her many years volunteering in the community at MiddFest, Downtown Middletown Inc. and Holiday Whopla, Slamka preferred to stay in the background, away from the public eye.

That all has changed during her campaign to be Middletown’s next mayor. Her face is splashed on billboards throughout the city, she has attended campaign events and spent hours campaigning door-to-door.

If she wants to win, she has to get her name, face and message before voters, she said.

Before she pulled her petition, she looked at the qualifications for city council and mayor. She chose to run for mayor.

“I have the skills that are needed,” she said. “I can lead Middletown forward. I truly believe that this is the right time for me to seek the office of mayor. I know Middletown. I love Middletown, and I am deeply invested in Middletown’s future.”

While talking to residents, she has learned that people want reduced speeds on the roads; beautified city gateways and parks; more businesses downtown and on the East End; and activities for youth and adults.

“A clean and cared for city sends the right message — not only do we care for our city but we also care for the people who live here,” she said.

She also has been active trying to address homelessness, one of the most debated topics in the city. Since January 2022, Slamka has participated in town halls, community meeting and met with city and county officials.

The city needs to reduce of homeless living in camps, provide wrap-around services, create a short- and long-term solutions.

“I believe that we can revitalize downtown Middletown, improve the housing stock in our various neighborhoods, respect the historic ones, support our schools, and help our well-loved businesses flourish while also opening the door for new employers.” she said.

MIDDLETOWN MAYOR CANDIDATE BIOS

NAME: Joe Mulligan

EDUCATION: Degrees from the University of Dayton School of Law and the University of Notre Dame.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: 8 years on Middletown City Council

CAREER: Practices law in two Middletown offices: Singer & McCausland, L.P.A. and Kaup Mulligan Law Group LLC

FAMILY: Single

NAME: Elizabeth Slamka

EDUCATION: Degrees from Case Western Reserve University

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: None

CAREER: Works at Central Pastry Shop

FAMILY: Husband, Devoll