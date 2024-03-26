Former FedEx driver pleads guilty to stealing $41K in electronics from Miami U.

He was indicted in December for grand theft, grand theft by deception, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, all felonies and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Monday, Cayson pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Cayson no longer provides service for FedEx Ground, the Journal-News was told in January.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Barker, from June 20 through Sept. 15, Cayson stole iPads, MacBooks and Dell computers that were valued at approximately $41,169. The machines were shipped from Apple and other distributors to the university, removed by Barker, who dropped the empty boxes off to the MiTech store in Striver Center, where the theft was eventually discovered.

MUPD was contacted when university staff determined inventory was missing during a check, according to Alecia Lipton, MU associate director of media relations.

Cayson then sold the items to unsuspecting stores and individuals in the the Dayton area, according to court records.

On at least one occasion, Cayson used one of the stolen devices for his personal use. On June 30, Cayson logged into and used a Macbook stolen from the university, according to court documents.

Baker said when police questioned Cayson, he provided a false name.

Judge Greg Stephens set sentencing for May 9. Cayson faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars.