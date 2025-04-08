Former Butler County auditor says he will run for office again

Central to his claim is the contention that these officials pursued charges after the Butler County Prosecutor initially declined to do so.”

County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the Journal-News Reynolds is mistaken.

“Roger’s recollection is in error, I specifically never discussed any aspect of the case against him with him and never would have said anything about a case that I was involved in at all,” Gmoser said. “I was never asked to consider the efficacy or legitimacy or legality of the charges against Roger Reynolds by anybody.”

Reynolds was indicted in February 2022 on five counts for bribery and leveraging his public office to further his own interests on charges related to trying to help his family develop land in Liberty and West Chester townships.

A separate felony charge was added alleging he asked Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returned to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course, where his family lives. The jury in December 2022 found no fault on the development claims but guilty on the Lakota charge.

The Ohio Supreme Court essentially exonerated Reynolds of any criminal wrongdoing in August — when it refused to disturb the appellate court’s not guilty decision. He ran for re-election and won in the midst of his legal troubles. He tried but failed to convince the high court he should be reinstated.

He told the Journal-News he doesn’t plan to sue the people he feels wronged him, but he will ask county voters to support him next year when he runs either for county auditor or commissioner.

“I’ve been wanting to clear the air for a long time and share my side of the story so that’s what I’m doing, I want to share with people what’s happening at Butler County and the state level,” he said. “I certainly plan to look at a couple different positions in 2026 and decide where I feel I have the most benefit to the taxpayers of Butler County. I truly enjoyed working for the taxpayers.”

He said he isn’t going to sue because, “the county taxpayers have already incurred enough expense from the sham investigation and trial.”

Jones and Yost could not be reached for comment.

The Journal-News will update this story as more information becomes available.