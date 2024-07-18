Fitton Center to expand with satellite location at The Foundry in Liberty Center

The Fitton Center will continue to run and operate its flagship location in Hamilton. The expansion, Fitton at The Foundry, will be inside Liberty Center’s Foundry Building at 7100 Foundry Row. The space will be open for fall classes.

“This has been in the works for a long time, and we couldn’t be happier to finally take this step into Liberty Twp. That we’re coming into this vibrant community with the full support of our partners in Hamilton speaks to how well we’ve served the city for 30-plus years,” Mackenzie-Thurley said.

He said over the past five to six years, the Fitton Center has collaborated with their partners throughout Butler County to have further reach, particularly into Liberty Twp. and West Chester.

“We have a strategic partnership with Liberty Twp., and you’ll see us at their Liberty Fall Festival, or you’ll see us at the Saturday with Santa event, and the Easter Egg Roll. Then, throughout the summer, you’ll see us at Creative Arts in the Park that we hold at community parks all the way through Liberty Twp. This year, we’re seeing up to 90 people come to those events, and people are coming early, waiting for us to be there. It’s been incredibly successful,” Mackenzie-Thurley said.

Similarly, he said the Fitton Center has been working with West Chester Twp. at events like the Leo the Lion event at Muhlhauser Barn, at West Chester Market, and at Shakespeare in the Park.

“We’ve been really focused on opportunities to engage with the community both in Liberty Twp. and West Chester Twp., and we’ve been made to feel extremely welcome, and both administrations have been fantastic to work with, and we continue to enjoy the experiences,” said Mackenzie-Thurley.

Fitton at The Foundry – roughly 2,500 square feet of studio space, plus a storage area and restroom – will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on July 30 at store #208. The second-floor location is above the Footlocker store and across from Build-a-Bear Workshop.

The ribbon-cutting event will feature live art demonstrations and previews for fall class offerings. The event will also feature local and regional dignitaries and business leaders, who will offer remarks.

Kate Rowekamp, director of education and outreach at the Fitton Center, said the demand for quality arts education has been evident.

“We’ve had big crowds making crafts with us at annual events like Liberty Fall Fest,” Rowekamp said. “We’ve seen great numbers during our monthly Creative Arts in the Park days at Fort Liberty Playland each of the last few summers.”

She said, “Our classes for Fitton at The Foundry will be an extension of that. We think it’s important to bring the arts where people are, which we’ve been doing with our outreach and engagement programs for years. The location may be new, but the excellent instruction and commitment to giving students a rich creative experience is not.”

Classes at Fitton Center’s studio at The Foundry will begin the week of Sept. 20. Classes offered will include Kid’s Drawing and Painting, Watercolor Basics for Adults, and Creative Aging Mosaics. Those interested can find out more information and register at fittoncenter.org.