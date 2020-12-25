Fitton Center official to retire after decades of service in Hamilton

“I think what I proved is that hard work and persistence worked for me,” Miller said. “I was passionate in both of my careers and I proved myself, which made me a successful woman. I’m very proud that I was able to accomplish what I’ve accomplished in a 44-year career. I didn’t go to college however, I was surrounded by people that mentored me along the way that helped me grow in my vision.”

She served on the development committee at the Fitton Center as a volunteer while she worked at the bank. In 2013, she became an employee at the Fitton Center as development assistant and she moved up to the director of development role in 2015.

“It has always been on my bucket list that at 62, I was going to retire, and that would have been in November 2020, but I decided to stay on a little longer to help. They have a search committee, looking for my replacement. So, I’m going to be staying until at least the end of February of next year,” Miller said.

One of the programs Miller is proud of establishing during her tenure is the Fitton Center Community Rewards Program.

Her other accomplishments include the fundraisers and building strong relationships with donors, sponsors, members, and patrons.

The Fitton Center has also been able to give back to the community through the Community Outreach Program, making arts education accessible to thousands of individuals and families.

“This program is the core of the Fitton Center’s community-focused mission. Some of our Community outreach partners include Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton, YMCA, Booker T. Washington Community Center and Early Learning Center as well as other social service and care organizations. We also support and participate in many events throughout the community,” said Miller.

In addition to her work at the Fitton and serving on the Rotary Club of Hamilton Board, Miller has served on the board for the Butler County Elderly Services Program. She has also been involved with Life Span, Junior Achievement, Butler County United Way, the Kiwanis Club, Serve City Homeless Shelter, and the Butler County Township Association.

“I’ve had a lot of fun and good things in my life that have contributed to my success. I’m healthy, ambitious, and I just really have a zest for life, so I think that helps me stay young,” said Miller.

In addition to spending more time with her family, including a young granddaughter, Savannah, she plans to continue to volunteer at the Fitton Center and will remain active in the community in organizations such as the Rotary Club of Hamilton.

Miller graduated from Ross High School. She resides in Ross Twp. with her husband of 40 years, Steve Miller, who serves as the fire chief of the Ross Township Fire Department. The couple has two grown children, Ashley and Chris.