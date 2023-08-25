First Shake Shack in SW Ohio to open in Liberty Center

LIBERTY TWP. — This fall, Shake Shack is expected to open at the Liberty Center mixed-use shopping and lifestyle complex. The restaurant’s exact opening date has not been announced.

The Shake Shack will open at 7669 Blake St. near Cabela’s and The Cheesecake Factory just outside Liberty Center’s entrance. It will have a drive-thru and indoor and outdoor seating options.

“We are thrilled to bring our first Shake Shack to the Cincinnati area in Liberty Twp.,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. “We are excited to welcome the community to this opening to enjoy our quality ingredients, exciting menu, warm hospitality, and the added convenience of Ohio’s second drive thru Shack!”

While this is the first Shack in the Southwest Ohio area, the new location is Shake Shack’s ninth Ohio location overall. There are four in the Cleveland area and four more in the Columbus area.

There are also Shake Shacks in the Indianapolis and Lexington areas.

Shake Shack, which was founded in 2004 in New York City, is known for its versions of the American classics, such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade and more. The restaurant also serves beer and other adult beverages.

There are several places to eat at Liberty Center, which is just off Interstate 75 in Butler County. The most recent eatery to open was Toast & Berry, which offers breakfast, brunch and lunch meals and drinks.

Visit liberty-center.com/dining for a complete list of places to eat at Liberty Center.