First recreational cannabis dispensary opening soon in Middletown

“Our goal is to make a positive impact in Middletown by creating good jobs, drawing more visitors to the area and engaging in meaningful community partnerships,” Chad Wise, owner of Terrasana, said. “We are an integral part of the communities we serve.”

Wise said Terrasana has additional openings planned throughout Ohio later this year.

Terrasana has locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Fremont and Springfield. Each dispensary offers its own menu of medical marijuana products including edibles, cannabis tinctures, topicals, vapes and more.

Every dispensary operates under a comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols as defined by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, ensuring a secure and compliant experience.

Terrasana said it will bring increased access to “safe and regulated cannabis products” for cannabis consumers throughout the region.

In July 2024, Middletown City Council overturned a 2017 ban on medical marijuana dispensaries and passed an ordinance permitting a total of three dispensaries, medical and recreational.