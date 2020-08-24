Fifth teen sentenced in Warren County murder case

A 19-year-old Dayton-area man was sentenced on Monday to five to seven years in prison for his role in the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Dayton-area teen in December outside Lebanon.
Dakota Cox, of Washington Twp., Montgomery County, faced 11 to 16 1/2 years, plus one year in prison on a gun specification, before the plea to a bill of information for involuntary manslaughter with an agreed-upon sentence.
Unlike the other four defendants, Cox was charged from the beginning as an adult. He had been in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond. He gets credit for 252 days in jail while awaiting his day in court.
This concludes the last of the cases filed, all originally charged as murder but ending in involuntary manslaughter pleas, filed following the fatal shooting of of Mason Trudics, 18, of Centerville at a home on Oregonia Road.
In July, Jackson Pelphrey 17, of Centerville, and Jacobs Hicks, 16, of Washington Twp., Montgomery County, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for their parts in the fatal shooting. Like Pelphrey and Hicks, Cox was leaving the scene when the shooting started, according to his lawyer, Jon Paul Rion.
Pelphrey, Hicks, Kayla Carmack, 17, of Turtlecreek Twp., Logan, Dean, 17, of Washington Twp., Montgomery County, and Cox allegedly plotted to lure the intended victim “for the purposes of tying him up, stripping him of his clothes” and taking him back to his home. There, they planned to rob him and split the proceeds, including money and marijuana, Judge Joe Kirby said in sentencing filings in juvenile court.
At Carmack’s bedroom window, the shooter “heard a noise behind him only to find Trudics coming toward him with a baseball bat.” The intended robbery target fatally wounded Trudics and seriously wounded Dean, who fired two shots “as he was running away,”Kirby said in the filings.
Trudics’ killer, found to be a victim in the case, has not been charged.