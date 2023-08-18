Fewer than 100 tickets left for historic Badin-Hamilton ‘Showdown’ football game today

By game time today, the Showdown at the Schwarm, a varsity football matchup of Hamilton High and Badin High, may be sold out.

As of noon Friday, there were fewer than 100 tickets left on the home side at Virgil Schwarm Stadium, 1165 Eaton Ave. The 1,800 spots on the visitor’s side were sold out by last weekend.

If the game ends up being a sellout, it will be the first-ever sold-out Big Blue home game during a regular season, said HHS Athletic Director Melissa Harvey.

The seating capacity at Schwarm is 6,500. It’s going to be tight.

The game is the first time since 2000 Hamilton and Badin have played. The two teams representing the two high schools in Hamilton have only ever met on the field four times total.

Municipal Brew Works is putting up a big screen in its outdoor seating area for people to watch this historic game between Hamilton and Badin high schools, the first matchup in 23 years.

“We’ve had a long relationship with Chatterbox Sports, and we host the Hamilton and Badin’s fall coaches show through Chatterbox Sports, and have done that for quite a few years,” said Jim Goodman, a co-founder of Municipal Brew Works on the back side of 20 High St. “When we heard the tickets are almost sold out, that really solidified the idea that we needed to have an outlet for folks that maybe don’t get tickets and still want to partake (in the rivalry).”

The big screen watch party will resemble what the brewery did for the West Side Little League’s World Series run a couple of years ago.

“It just brings the community together, and it’s memorable for the kids, and I think it’s going to be a fun time,” said Goodman.

Municipal Brew Works won’t formally be taking sides as co-owner Mark Jackson and his sister, who’s Goodman’s wife, Laura Goodman, will be on opposite sides. Jackson is a Badin graduate and Laura Goodman is a Big Blue grad.

If you do go to Municipal Brew Works, it’s advised to bring your lawn chair, as seating may be at a premium.

Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex on Pyramid Hill Boulevard is also hosting a watch party, and so is Hamilton’s Urban Backyard on Main Street.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

For those seeing the game in person, gates open at 5:15 p.m. and officials ask pre-purchased tickets be ready for scanning. There will be no cash sales at the gate if any tickets are left.

All spectators will be wanded and bags will be checked, which is a security measure enacted by the district last school years. It’s recommended patrons not bring in bags unless they’re needed.

There will be two gates open for entry: under the main grandstand and next to the concession stand. Also, there is limited handicapped parking on campus available between he football field and gym, so those needing handicapped parking should arrive early.

There is no tailgating on school property, but there are tailgating opportunities in the lot across from Jolly’s and Al Joes.

There will be a shuttle running from the Freshman Campus at 2260 NW Washington Blvd. that will begin at 6 p.m. and run throughout the game and immediately following the game.

Badin leads the football series with Hamilton 3 games to 1, with Hamilton winning in 1999. Badin won in 1980, 1981, and 2000.

Hamilton Athletic Director Missy Harvey said if they sell the remaining home-side tickets, it will be the first time Schwarm Stadium will have a regular season sellout. She said they have been close for football playoff games hosted by Hamilton.

Tickets for this Showdown at the Schwarm are $9 and can be purchased online at www.wearebigblue.com. There is a ticket code for the home-side seating: HamiltonBBFB2023.

Digital coverage

Check journal-news.com after the game for photos, video and game highlights.