Feds: Southwest Ohio pair’s fraud scheme funded drugs, gambling, fried chicken

Joshua Dylan Chapman, left, and Myrtle Lynn Jackson
Caption
Joshua Dylan Chapman, left, and Myrtle Lynn Jackson

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
5 hours ago

A Dayton man and woman admitted to stealing checks, credit cards, debit cards, bank account information and Social Security numbers to pay for illegal drugs, gambling, motel rooms and fast food, Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel of the Southern District of Ohio announced Tuesday.

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to conspiring to engage in access device fraud and to aggravated identity theft, according to a release.

Explore100 speeding tickets issued in one day on U.S. 35 during focused enforcement

Chapman and Jackson stole victims’ financial documents and information from vehicles, mailboxes and occupied and unoccupied residences. The co-conspirators used victims’ information to fraudulently apply for personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit and debit cards and checks. The pair used the proceeds of their fraud scheme to buy illicit drugs and made purchases at local stores and two fast-food fried chicken chains. Fraudulent funds also were used to pay for motel rooms and gambling at a Dayton casino, according to court documents.

The activity happened from May 28, 2019, triggered by the Memorial Day tornadoes, through May 11, 2021, according to the release.

Conspiring to engage in access device fraud is a federal crime punishable by up to 90 months in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison in addition to any other sentence imposed.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

