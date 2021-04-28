Feds: Former consultant embezzled $1.4M from Chabot Congressional campaign

Wire fraud and falsifying records in a federal investigation are crimes punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

“Congressman Chabot and his campaign thank the prosecutors and members of law enforcement who worked on this case for their dedication to delivering justice,” said Chabot for Congress attorney Megan Sowards Newton in a statement Tuesday. “The campaign was deeply disappointed to learn the scale of Mr. Schwartz’s crimes and is grateful to all the officials involved for bringing this matter to its appropriate resolution.”

A plea document was also filed in federal court Tuesday, which will be considered at a future hearing.

“Jamie voluntarily turned himself into federal authorities some time ago, and he has fully cooperated with the investigation. He accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful,” said Schwartz’s attorney, Kevin Tierney.