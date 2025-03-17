FC Cincy Foundation opens 11th mini pitch in Hamilton

The 11th FC Mini Pitch opened with a grand opening celebration Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The 11th FC Mini Pitch opened with a grand opening celebration Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A mini pitch built by the foundation for the professional Cincinnati soccer team with walls and a turf field is now open in Hamilton to allow children to learn and enjoy the game of soccer.

Nestled on city-owned land between the Booker T. Washington Center and Riverview Elementary on Knightsbridge Drive, this mini pitch project is part of the FC Cincinnati Foundation’s mission to “improve the lives of children through soccer,” said Kate Solomon, the organization’s Chief Youth and Community Officer.

“One of the things we believe in is that all kids have access to the game,” she said. “It’s typically a pay-to-play sport, some kids see it in gym class, other kids don’t, and we wanted to make sure it’s accessible. Mini pitches are a really important piece of that strategy for us, because not only can kids participate through program soccer, but we have it open for free play, and it’s just a safe place, a safe place for these kids to be.”

The mini pitch is a partnership among several organizations, including the Hamilton Community Foundation, the Booker T. Washington Center and the Hamilton City Schools, as well as donors like Carl and Martha Lindner and the Motz Group, which has been the general contractor for the mini pitch projects.

FC Cincinnati Foundation’s mini pitch program has been part of the organization from its start pledging to open 10 mini pitches in the Cincinnati area by 2024. That goal was reached by December 2023, and Solomon restated the foundation’s goal at that time before she pledged “to build 10 additional mini pitches.”

The 11th FC Mini Pitch opened with a grand opening celebration Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

ExploreClick here for more stories by reporter Michael D. Pitman

Hamilton’s mini pitch is the first of that second group of 10. The city of Middletown also has a mini pitch.

The city of Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller called the mini pitch a project “important to our Hamilton community.”

“Sports brings people together,” he said. “Whether that’s as a participant, as a spectator or a fan. No matter what race, gender or income. The sport of soccer is a prime example of sports as a community.“

Ebony Brock, the executive director of the Booker T. Washington Center, which is a community center within the Great Miami YMCA, said the project “is what intentionality looks like.”

“When you see the needs of what’s happening in your community and you bring the right people to the table to say, ‘Hey, we want to intentionally meet a need that’s happening in a growing and changing community,‘” she said. “I cannot wait to see this full of children from all places, from all backgrounds just to play soccer. Soccer is a global sport. It doesn’t belong to just one group of people, this is for everybody.”

Several of the donors to the project also made contributions through the Hamilton Community Foundation.

The mini pitch also represents another example of opportunities for young people, said Hamilton Community Foundation Director of Donor Services Jacob Stone Welch. He called the field another city asset that “is going to help our students in discovering a passion for soccer, and even inspire more than one to be future FC Cincinnati players.”

FC Cincinnati mascot Gary the Lion meets with kids during the grand opening of the 11th FC Mini Pitch Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St. in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
New summer camp coming to Fairfield with housing issues
2
Spooky Nook tenants not worried about recent businesses leaving or not...
3
Liberty Twp. Historical Society celebrates milestone anniversary
4
Presidential streak: Middletown’s school board leader at helm for...
5
Proposed change in Butler County EMA control has both sides debating

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.