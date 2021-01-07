FBI, DC police seek information on criminal activity at the Capitol

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC are seeking the public’s help in identifying those who participating in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.” the bureau tweeted. “We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”
Anyone with information for the FBI should visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.
Director Wray: Members of the public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served.— FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021
Director Christopher Wray condemned the “violence and destruction of property” at the Capitol building, calling it a “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process.”
“Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” he said.
The FBI is working with federal, state and local partners to investigate and find anyone involved in criminal activity.
The Metropolitan Police Department also asked for the public’s help identifying persons of interest involved in the chaos at the Capitol and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.
The department shared dozens of photos of persons of interest connected to the incident.
Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.
MPD made 68 arrests
56 officers injured – 2 hospitalized
6 firearms recovered
2 pipe bombs recovered
Photos of the persons of interest are available here.
The department arrested 68 people in connection to protests at the Capitol. One was from DC, 11 from Maryland and Virginia and 50 from other states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Illinois, West Virginia and North Dakota. Six of those arrested did not have a fixed address.
Fifty-six officers were injured and two hospitalized, according to the department.
Police recovered two pipe bombs and six firearms.