Fairfield’s Parade of Lights returns for third year

The city of Fairfield and Fairfield Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the holiday season at the third annual Fairfield Parade of Lights from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. It’s a night full of live performances and activities that includes a parade, the lighting of Village Green Park Christmas tree and Santa Claus. Pictured are entries from the 2020 parade. PROVIDED PHOTO
News
By , Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

The annual Parade of Lights returns for its third year on Saturday as a typical parade.

The parade, hosted by the city of Fairfield and its Parks and Recreation Department, steps off at 7 p.m., moving from Sacred Heart Parish and ending at Village Green Park. But before the parade, activities at Village Green kick off at 4 p.m., and the city has “a whole slate of events,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays.

She said there will be live performances and activities designed “to put everyone in a festive mood.” Live music and performances include the Fairfield Starz Dancers and Cincinnati Christian Schools. Also, Rock on Ice will carve two ice sculptures on-site, and the first 100 kids will get their names carved in ice.

Scenes from the first ever Fairfield Parade of Lights, and the lighting of the Village Green Park, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
The parade will travel south on Southgate Boulevard, then travels east on Corydale Drive before turning south on Wessel Drive. Floats will park around Fairfield Commons Drive for spectators to view. The 2020 parade was a “reverse parade” where the public would drive by the stationary line of floats.

Those who can’t make the 2021 parade can see the live-stream broadcast hosted by Valere Studios.

After the parade, around 7:45 p.m., the annual tree lighting ceremony will be by Santa and Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller. Mays said there will be “a little extra special oomph for the tree lighting, a little extra surprise, so I think everyone would thoroughly enjoy it this year. We’re happy to be back and to provide the parade once again.”

Visit www.fairfield-city.org closer to Saturday’s event for up-to-date information, including a list of participating vendors, parade route map, and schedule of events.

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Pitman
Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

