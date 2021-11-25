Fairfield’s Parade of Lights returns for third year

The parade, hosted by the city of Fairfield and its Parks and Recreation Department, steps off at 7 p.m., moving from Sacred Heart Parish and ending at Village Green Park. But before the parade, activities at Village Green kick off at 4 p.m., and the city has “a whole slate of events,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays.

She said there will be live performances and activities designed “to put everyone in a festive mood.” Live music and performances include the Fairfield Starz Dancers and Cincinnati Christian Schools. Also, Rock on Ice will carve two ice sculptures on-site, and the first 100 kids will get their names carved in ice.