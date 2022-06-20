Fairfield’s dispatch and records system to get upgrades

Maynard told the Journal-News that the installation will take some time. A discussion next week with the vendor and the department’s consultant will hammer down the specifics, including if the supply chain could impact the installation. The chief emphasized the installation of the new system will cause no issues in people calling 911, non-emergency calls for service, community coverage, or record-keeping.

The installation will include the hardware and new servers, as well as the software. But there is also training.

“The training aspect is going to take some time,” Maynard said. “Because everyone in the department uses this system, everyone, my nearly 100 employees are going to have to be trained on this system.”

Also, the chief said there are certain aspects integrated into the existing software.

The chief said it was important to upgrade the nearly two-decade CAD/RMS, but hopes this is the only time he will have to do this type of project.

“It’s been such a long, drawn-out, complicated process to make sure we get the right system for the department,” Maynard said. “I want to make sure we have a robust platform that’s going to serve our needs for the foreseeable future.”