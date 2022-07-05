journal-news logo
Fairfield zip ranks No. 1 in Ohio for requests for sports gambling kiosk permits

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Oty looks over the Ohio Lottery instant games in a kiosk at Victory Lanes bowling alley in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Oty looks over the Ohio Lottery instant games in a kiosk at Victory Lanes bowling alley in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

Fairfield’s largest zip code ranks No. 37 in Ohio with more than 43,000 residents, but it ranks No. 1 with the number of bars and restaurants getting prior authorization to host sports betting kiosks.

Ohio lottery officials published a list of 787 locations that have pre-qualified to host kiosks as of last week. Fairfield has 10 of those locations.

Sports gaming in Ohio becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bill 29, which was passed in December 2021, limits lottery sports gaming to wagers on sporting events approved by the Casino Control Commission. The Ohio Lottery says that includes:

  • Spread wagers
  • Over-under wagers
  • Moneyline wagers
  • Parlay wagers with no more than four components

Payout details are still forthcoming from The Ohio Lottery, but venues with kiosks will be cashing out winnings at $600 or less — the reportable tax threshold. Other winnings will go through The Ohio Lottery.

Content partner WCPO contributed to this report.

