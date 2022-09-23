Fairfield vs. Princeton football game postponed due to active shooter hoax, JV game canceled

The report ended up being a hoax, and there was no shooter or injured individuals. Despite that, the high school closed for the rest of the day while, and students were released to parents or bussed home.

Princeton Middle School also shut down due to the reported threats.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said the hoax seems to be part of a larger national trend in fake active shooter reports. Just today, Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Belmont High School in Dayton and Licking Valley School District, which is east of Columbus, all dealt with other active shooter threat incidents.

It is unclear at this time who falsely reported the Princeton threats, but Sharonville police intend to investigate once all students are home or with parents.