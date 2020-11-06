Fairfield, union make new three-year deal after fact-finder’s report rejection

The two sides agreed to provide annual 2 percent wage increases for union members except for mechanics, retroactively taking effect on April 1, 2020, and increasing on April 1 in 2021 and 2022. Mechanics will receive wage increases of 2 percent retroactively taking effect on April 1, 2020. They will receive raises of 1.5 percent and 1 percent on April 1 in 2021 and 2022.

The deal also includes health care stipends and a one-time $250 “ratification bonus” to all bargaining unit members paid in December.