Fairfield, union make new three-year deal after fact-finder’s report rejection

FAIRFIELD ― A few weeks after the local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union rejected a fact-finder’s contract recommendation, the Local 3646 and the city have come to terms on a new three-year contract.
The two sides agreed to provide annual 2 percent wage increases for union members except for mechanics, retroactively taking effect on April 1, 2020, and increasing on April 1 in 2021 and 2022. Mechanics will receive wage increases of 2 percent retroactively taking effect on April 1, 2020. They will receive raises of 1.5 percent and 1 percent on April 1 in 2021 and 2022.
The deal also includes health care stipends and a one-time $250 “ratification bonus” to all bargaining unit members paid in December.
AFSCME Local 3646 represents a variety of full-time city employees, including those in the Public Works and water divisions of the Public Utilities departments, and those in positions such as dispatch, animal control, zoning clerk, and building inspector.
The agreement comes a month after the union rejected a fact-finder’s recommendation to which called for a transition to the Butler Health Plan starting on Jan. 1, 2021, along with nominal wage increases. Also rejected in that report were recommendations, despite being offered “sweeteners” like a high-deductible health plan reduction and an annual $1,800 health savings account contribution for the high-deductible family plan.
City Council unanimously approved the fact-finder’s report.
“As an organization, we are very pleased that our respective negotiating teams were able to come together, speak plainly, and get to a deal,” said Assistant City Manager Dan Wendt, the city’s chief negotiator. “This successor agreement represents the dawn of sustainable health insurance benefits that will protect the health of our public servants, and demonstrates our accountability for their tax dollars.”
A vote total was not available, but Kyle Beatty, assistant general counsel with AFSCME, AFL-CIO Ohio Council 8, confirmed the union vote took place on Wednesday, and “Local 3646 accepted the terms of the tentative agreement.”