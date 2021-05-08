Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial committee seeking public’s help with veteran registry

Fairfield Twp. Trustee Joe McAbee previously called the veterans’ memorial project “more important than anything we’ve done.” The planned 67-foot-diameter Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial will take years to complete, but the site work is underway for the latest Butler County memorial to honor those who not only served in the armed services but died in service to the country.

The May 24 event will also serve as an opportunity to register veterans to be honored within the project. Veterans, or families of veterans, can register on the committee’s website, www.fairfieldtwpvets.com, so that they can be listed on the memorial and the website’s Veterans Honor Roll. The signup of veterans has been slow thus far, Valerius said.

“A lot of times veterans themselves don’t want to nominate themselves, so this is something we need to encourage families to fill out that paperwork, go on the website, or if they encourage (the veteran) to do that,” he said. “Sometimes folks feel like, ‘I did that duty. I don’t need to have a pat on the back,’ but we want to make sure for the good of this community, as well as for future generations, they see the service that people have given.”

The committee is also calling on local veterans groups, faith communities and service organizations to help promote the efforts.

There will be no charge to be listed on the Veterans Wall at the memorial. Those killed in action will be honored on the core monument that will encase the American flagpole at the memorial’s center, Valerius said.

In addition to funds, Valerius said the committee needs a few more volunteers, specifically folks who can help follow up with people who have made donations toward plaques.

The Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial is being constructed at Heroes Park at the intersection of Millikin and Morris roads. The memorial will encircle the installed American flag, and the conceptual design is illustrated onsite and at www.fairfieldtwpvets.com.