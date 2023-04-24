BreakingNews
Fairfield Twp. man arrested for child porn

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

News
By Avery Kreemer
21 minutes ago

A 61-year-old Fairfield Twp. man was arrested Friday and charged with six child pornography felony counts.

Michael Wine’s arrest followed a search and seizure of his electronic devices in his residence off of Hamilton Middletown Road, spurred by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force concerning the transmission of child pornography.

Wine faces three fifth-degree felony counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material and three fourth-degree felony counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. Upon his arrest, Wine was placed in Butler County Jail and his bail was set to $300,000.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

