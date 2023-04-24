Fairfield Twp. man arrested for child porn

A 61-year-old Fairfield Twp. man was arrested Friday and charged with six child pornography felony counts.
Michael Wine’s arrest followed a search and seizure of his electronic devices in his residence off of Hamilton Middletown Road, spurred by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force concerning the transmission of child pornography.
Wine faces three fifth-degree felony counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material and three fourth-degree felony counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. Upon his arrest, Wine was placed in Butler County Jail and his bail was set to $300,000.
In Other News
About the Author