Fairfield to build new multi-million dollar sewage treatment building

The city of Fairfield will construct a multipurpose building at the Groh Lane wastewater treatment plant to help now with sludge dewatering, and eventually to chemically treat for phosphorus which is not a requirement as of yet. Fairfield Public Works Director Adam Sackenheim anticipates the Ohio EPA could impose phosphorus discharge limits on the city as soon as 2026. PROVIDED/CITY OF FAIRFIELD Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

According to the plans, the multipurpose building will be constructed at the Groh Lane wastewater treatment plant to include to dewater sludg. The current sludge dewatering system is now more than 25 years old “and nearing the end of its useful life,” Sackenheim said.

For at least the next five years, the city will use the second half of the multipurpose room as storage, he said. The city recently renewed its state permits and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is not requiring any phosphorus discharge limits, which it has at other wastewater treatment plants around the state. Sackenheim anticipates limits in the city’s next permit in 2026.

Whenever phosphorus discharge limits are imposed, Sackenheim said they’ll need to have a chemical treatment system in place.

“Within the next five to 10 years we will likely have a new limit in our discharge permit which will require us to treat for phosphorus,” he said.

Too much phosphorus, which often found in fertilizers, feeds algae in waterways, like lakes, streams, and rivers. Too much can cause the algal blooms to be toxic, killing fish and making it dangerous for recreation.

Council approved last month a $2.53 million contract, which includes contingencies, with Performance Construction. The bid comes in under the engineer’s estimate of $2.7 million.

The project also includes an additional $50,000 of non-contractual appropriations for various other project-related support services, according to the city.

Construction is planned to take one year and will start on April 1.