Fairfield students wearing purple after 10-year-old dies in ATV accident

Missy Muller, principal at Fairfield West, said additional counselors are at the school today to meet with any students and staff who need assistance.

Muller called Reagan “a ray of sunshine” and a little girl who lit up the room.

“I know people always say this after a tragedy like this, but she didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” Muller said. “She was the sweetest girl.”

Reagan was the youngest of four children of Brad and Angela Vanoss and all the children attended Fairfield schools.

Mitch Rhodus, the family’s spokesman, described them as “the American family” because of their deep involvement in the Fairfield community.