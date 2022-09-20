journal-news logo
Smoke in Fairfield school forces evacuation, no one injured

Hundreds of Fairfield South Elementary students were ordered out of the school this morning in an emergency evacuation due to smoke in the building. Fairfield Fire Department crews rushed to the school and said a faulty restroom fan caused the smoke. There were no student injuries or significant property damage. (PHOTO BY NICK GRAHAM\Journal-News)

Smoke in a Fairfield school this morning caused the emergency evacuation of hundreds of students as firefighters rushed to the scene.

No students at Fairfield South Elementary were injured as firefighters said the smoke, which was reported at 8:48 a.m., was caused by a faulty restroom exhaust fan.

“The fire alarm was pulled and all students evacuated the building immediately,” said South Elementary Principal Jason Hussel.

“The fire department quickly determined smoke was coming from a faulty restroom exhaust fan. The fire department has cleared the building and students have re-entered the building. All students and staff are back in the building and instruction has resumed,” Hussel said in a statement sent this morning to school families.

ExploreButler County school holds large 9/11 ceremonies to reflect on anniversary

South Elementary has grades kindergarten through fifth grade for more than 750 students.

Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this story.

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

