Smoke in Fairfield school forces evacuation, no one injured

Smoke in a Fairfield school this morning caused the emergency evacuation of hundreds of students as firefighters rushed to the scene.
No students at Fairfield South Elementary were injured as firefighters said the smoke, which was reported at 8:48 a.m., was caused by a faulty restroom exhaust fan.
“The fire alarm was pulled and all students evacuated the building immediately,” said South Elementary Principal Jason Hussel.
“The fire department quickly determined smoke was coming from a faulty restroom exhaust fan. The fire department has cleared the building and students have re-entered the building. All students and staff are back in the building and instruction has resumed,” Hussel said in a statement sent this morning to school families.
South Elementary has grades kindergarten through fifth grade for more than 750 students.
Photojournalist Nick Graham contributed to this story.
