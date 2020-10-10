Fairfield school board announces active community member as pick to fill vacant seat

The governing board of Fairfield Schools said Friday they have their likely appointee to fill a seat recently vacated by resignation.
Board members said they plan to pick a local bank executive to fill the position vacated by Carrie O’Neal’s departure last month due to her moving outside the school system’s boundaries.
Scott Clark, business development manager for First Financial Bank and president of Rotary Club of Fairfield, is the board’s choice after conducting interviews with five other candidates, said district officials.
Fairfield Board of Education President Michael Berding said he is “confident in the choice the board has made,” though the board will not vote until its Oct. 15 meeting.
“The board of education is eager to begin to work with Scott. He brings vast leadership experience from a variety of Fairfield community organizations,” Berding wrote in a statement.
“Scott’s extensive volunteer work with our students shows his passion for helping children from all backgrounds. Scott is a person with great integrity and is well respected in the Fairfield and Fairfield Township communities.”
“He is very intelligent, and he should have no problem getting up to speed on all the items the board is currently working on. Scott will be a great addition to our board,” he said.
Scott and his wife Lori have three children in the 10,000-student district, which serves residents in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township.
In the same statement Clark said his passion is “serving our great community.”
“For me, it’s all about the kids. It is a true honor and privilege to be selected to work with this board. We have a great district with excellent leadership. I am honored to work alongside the other board members and with Superintendent Billy Smith and his team,” said Clark, who is also a member of the Fairfield Schools Business Advisory Council and serves as vice president of the Farifield Prevention Coalition.
If voting in by the school board, Clark will then serve through Dec. 31, 2021 unless he decides to seek and win election to the board in November 2021, which will grant a four-year term.
The board’s Oct. 15 meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm in the Catherine D. Milligan Community Room at Fairfield Senior High School. The meeting is open to the public with social distancing requirements in place.