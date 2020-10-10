Fairfield school board announces active community member as pick to fill vacant seat

“Scott’s extensive volunteer work with our students shows his passion for helping children from all backgrounds. Scott is a person with great integrity and is well respected in the Fairfield and Fairfield Township communities.”

“He is very intelligent, and he should have no problem getting up to speed on all the items the board is currently working on. Scott will be a great addition to our board,” he said.

Scott and his wife Lori have three children in the 10,000-student district, which serves residents in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township.

In the same statement Clark said his passion is “serving our great community.”

“For me, it’s all about the kids. It is a true honor and privilege to be selected to work with this board. We have a great district with excellent leadership. I am honored to work alongside the other board members and with Superintendent Billy Smith and his team,” said Clark, who is also a member of the Fairfield Schools Business Advisory Council and serves as vice president of the Farifield Prevention Coalition.

If voting in by the school board, Clark will then serve through Dec. 31, 2021 unless he decides to seek and win election to the board in November 2021, which will grant a four-year term.

The board’s Oct. 15 meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm in the Catherine D. Milligan Community Room at Fairfield Senior High School. The meeting is open to the public with social distancing requirements in place.