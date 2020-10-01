Fairfield’s students are changing: What that says about the community

Fairfield Schools' Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher said “one of the things we are most proud of is how diverse our student population is.”

The district’s English as a Second Language (ESL) programs have mirrored the diversity growth that requires the special instruction program, said Gentry-Fletcher.

“We make every effort to accommodate the needs of all of our learners, but do have a focus on making sure that our English learners have the resources they need to be successful. We provide translation services, and our schools have tutors and ESL teachers. We believe that diversity is our strength,” she said.

Crapo said Fairfield Schools have established a reputation in recent years among some other Butler County public school systems that attracts school families seeking that diversity.

“The numbers (demographic) are growing for a reason,” he said

Helping the trend, said Crapo, is the different geographical areas served by Fairfield Schools, with students coming from both the city of Fairfield and the suburban and rural parts of Fairfield Township.

“It’s obvious we are reaching a different number of different students and they are obviously happy here because we are a melting pot,” he said.