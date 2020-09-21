Fairfield proposing rate increases: How much it would cost

The city of Fairfield is proposing increases in its water and sewer rates, which are among the lowest in the region, according to a 2020 Oakwood public utility rate survey. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE

In the annual Oakwood water and sewer rate survey, Fairfield historically has been at the economical end of the list. The last increases resulted in the city falling from sixth to 12th in the study, which Sackenheim said still makes the city competitive among the 63 jurisdictions in the Oakwood survey.

A city water and sewer customer will pay $234.61 for water and sewer based on 22,500 gallons of water over a three-month period. The survey’s average combined rate is just under $300 over a three-month period.

“At number 12 out of 63 utilities reporting, we remain very attractive to businesses and developers and folks that might consider southwest Ohio and Butler County for redevelopment projects,” Sackenheim said.

The rate increases will help pay for infrastructure projects in the future, including a water line replacement at Resor and Winton roads, two water tower rehabilitation projects, and upgrades to the water and sewer plants, which includes a new multipurpose building to include water sewage sludge treatment, chemical treatment and an improve aeration system.

Fairfield is planning to take on new water and sewer debt in addition to the rate increases, but city Finance Director Scott Timmer said the Public Utilities Department currently has low debt obligations.

The water division has $4.1 million in outstanding debt, but historically the division’s debt range is $6 million to $10 million. The wastewater division has $1.2 million in debt, but Timmer said there’s a “capacity to incur” additional sewer debt. A decade ago, the city had around $8.5 million in wastewater division debt.

Taking on the new debt will not overburden the city, Timmer said, because they have established “debt payment structures."