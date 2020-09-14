2 Butler County bridge projects to close streets this week: What to know

Until the repair is completed, northbound Elk Creek Road traffic will detour east/southeast on Ohio 122 and north/northwest on West Alexandria Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

A second bridge project will include road and ramp closures and detours for work on the Van Gordon Road bridge over Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp. beginning 10 p.m. Friday.

The closures will continue until 5 a.m. Sept. 21 which will include:

Full closure of Ohio 129 west from Interstate 75 north.

Full closure of the ramp from Liberty Way to Ohio 129 west.

Full closure of the ramp from Cincinnati-Dayton Road to Ohio 129 west.

Full closure of Van Gordon Road over Ohio 129.

Traffic will be detoured using I-75 north, Ohio 63 west, Ohio 4 and Ohio 747.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions, and to ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.