Fairfield police respond to second shooting in 24 hours

Fairfield police responded to a report of a shooting on Eastgate Boulevard just before 9 a.m. Friday.
Officers found a male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Schools nearby were placed on lockdown out of precaution. Neighbors near where the shooting occurred said they heard 6-7 gunshots.
The case remains under investigation, as does a shooting that happened on Planet Drive in Fairfield on Thursday. In that incident, Fairfield police and fire departments responded at 12:11 p.m. to the report of a shooting, and once they arrived, they found the victim already dead.
Police have not yet identified the victim. The circumstances related to his death have not been made known to the public.
Law enforcement officials said they know everyone involved. No arrests had been announced by Friday morning.
Members of the media at the scene said they saw two people approach police officers to seek information and they collapsed on the ground after finding out what happened.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings in Fairfield should call the Fairfield Police Dept. at (513) 829-8201.
WCPO reporter Taylor Nimmo contributed to this report.
About the Author