Fairfield moving to fill open positions while adjusting to new budget

Since former communications manager Jenny Dexter left in March, other staff, including Wendt, have taken on the responsibilities of the position.

Kathman said he would like to replace the development manager position with a neighborhood manager due to the age of the city.

“The development manager, for a long time, focused on site plan development, site plan review, site plan inspections, flood zoning administration. As we’re getting closer to build out, we have less of those needs, and so we were able to absorb most of that work through existing staff, but what we are seeing an increase are zoning and property maintenance-related issues," he said.

Parker’s responsibilities have been absorbed by existing staff.

Using a decade’s worth of private property and single-family neighborhood inspections, the neighborhood development manager would be able to address many of the council’s goals outlined in the Fairfield Forward comprehensive plan.

“Want to get someone who can really analyze the violations and target certain areas, and go in and try to do longer-term fixes,” said Kathman. "We think there’s a lot of need for that.”