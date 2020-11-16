Fairfield looking to help businesses with federal funds: What it’s doing

The business must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be part of a corporate chain with more than five locations or franchises, according to the city.

The city is targeting specific types of businesses: retail stores, childcare centers, coffee shops, bars and restaurants, salons and barbers, pet groomers, florists, dry cleaners, and entertainment venues.

Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for those who meet the requirements of the grant, and funds must be issued by the end of the year.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kert Radel said only a handful of companies he’s spoken with have said they’re doing well, largely because many were deemed essential businesses during the two-month shutdown earlier this year. Radel said the support Council provides “would be much needed and very much appreciated” as businesses are “hurting” and “treading water."

“If there’s another shutdown, some businesses are not going to make it," said Radel. "They’re not going to open their doors and they’ll shut it down, or employees are going to be laid off. There will be a tremendous negative impact if, because of the surge, there is (another) shutdown.”

The chamber will serve as a clearinghouse for applications, which the application is available online.

COVID-19 SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT





















Eligible expenses:

Rent or mortgage payment for business premises

Salaries and wages of employees

Utilities for business premises

Personal protective equipment (PPE), partitions, other modifications related to COVID-19