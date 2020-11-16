Fairfield looking to help businesses with federal funds: What it’s doing

FAIRFIELD ― Small businesses negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the state-ordered closures earlier this year are eligible to receive federal CARES Act fund through the city.
Butler County allocated nearly $200,000 to Fairfield for small business grants, and City Council on Monday matched twice that amount, allocating $400,000 of CARES Act funds it received from the federal government.
“We’re envisioning a tiered structure of grants,” said Fairfield Development Services Director Greg Kathman.
The maximum grant award per business is based on the number of employees, and the available funding is estimated at $588,000, according to the city. The money can be used to pay for rent or mortgage for the businesses, salaries, utilities, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related modifications.
To qualify for a small business relief grant, a for-profit business must have a physical storefront in the city, a federal tax ID number, 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and no more than $2 million in annual gross receipts.
The business must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot be part of a corporate chain with more than five locations or franchises, according to the city.
The city is targeting specific types of businesses: retail stores, childcare centers, coffee shops, bars and restaurants, salons and barbers, pet groomers, florists, dry cleaners, and entertainment venues.
Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for those who meet the requirements of the grant, and funds must be issued by the end of the year.
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kert Radel said only a handful of companies he’s spoken with have said they’re doing well, largely because many were deemed essential businesses during the two-month shutdown earlier this year. Radel said the support Council provides “would be much needed and very much appreciated” as businesses are “hurting” and “treading water."
“If there’s another shutdown, some businesses are not going to make it," said Radel. "They’re not going to open their doors and they’ll shut it down, or employees are going to be laid off. There will be a tremendous negative impact if, because of the surge, there is (another) shutdown.”
The chamber will serve as a clearinghouse for applications, which the application is available online.
COVID-19 SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT
Eligible expenses:
- Rent or mortgage payment for business premises
- Salaries and wages of employees
- Utilities for business premises
- Personal protective equipment (PPE), partitions, other modifications related to COVID-19