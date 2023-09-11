Fairfield homicide victim is teen from Cincinnati

A 19-year-old Cincinnati man has been identified as the person who died Thursday night in a shooting and apparent armed robbery in Fairfield.

Cameron J. Duskin died of gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Limited information released by the Fairfield Police Dept. last week said a male was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway after a reported armed robbery. That is the address of a Goodwill store.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said.

The robbery was of a person, not of a business or employees in a neighboring restaurant, according to police.

Fairfield Police have release no additional information or 911 calls, as requested by the Journal-News.