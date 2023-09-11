BreakingNews
Fairfield homicide victim is teen from Cincinnati

Fairfield homicide victim is teen from Cincinnati

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

A 19-year-old Cincinnati man has been identified as the person who died Thursday night in a shooting and apparent armed robbery in Fairfield.

Cameron J. Duskin died of gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

ExploreCoroner IDs woman killed in West Chester motorcycle-car crash

Limited information released by the Fairfield Police Dept. last week said a male was found dead in a vehicle that crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway after a reported armed robbery. That is the address of a Goodwill store.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said.

The robbery was of a person, not of a business or employees in a neighboring restaurant, according to police.

Fairfield Police have release no additional information or 911 calls, as requested by the Journal-News.

In Other News
1
Middletown initiative hopes to increase life expectancy of at-risk...
2
Shared Harvest in Fairfield to get meals packed during 9/11 Day of...
3
It’s Hamilton Hospitality Week: How you can participate
4
Coroner IDs woman killed in West Chester motorcycle-car crash
5
Ciao Vino, a wine bar, is coming to High Street in downtown Hamilton

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top