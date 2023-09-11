Coroner IDs woman killed in West Chester motorcycle-car crash

WEST CHESTER TWP. — A woman, riding as the passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, West Chester police said.

Police said the coroner was dispatched to the crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Ohio 747 between Duff and Devitt Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m. They have not said what may have caused it.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s office has identified the passenger as 50-year-old Amy Shepherd.

The driver of the motorcycle, was conscious at the scene and transported for treatment, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police said. Police did not say if anyone in the car involved was injured.

Ohio 747 was closed in both directions for response and investigation for approximately four hours, police said.