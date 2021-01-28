Fairfield eyes property purchase to extend bike trail

“It would be nice to have it. It would fit several different components, but it wasn’t something we were actively trying to get,” he said.

The property would benefit in multiple ways, according to city officials.

Owning the property would allow Fairfield to more easily address a public safety concern at the River Road and Groh Lane intersection, which can be difficult to navigate from Groh. Also, the road is also heavily used by the Public Works Department, which sits north of Waterworks Park.

The property would ultimately be maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department as it could be a pocket park on the southside of Waterworks Park. It would also provide one way to connect the Great Miami River bike trail from Waterworks Park to Marsh Lake Park, but Mann said it isn’t the only way.

The corner lot nearly faces a 5-acre lot the city purchased a couple of years ago to serve as a pedestrian access to Marsh Lake, and connect the bike path through the park. The path would then connect Marsh Lake to the trailhead at FurField Dog Park.

“It would make life easier,” said Mann of purchasing the corner lot. “It would fit into Waterworks Park, it would be a solution for how to take the bike trail from Waterworks down to Marsh Lake.”

City officials have said they looked at various ways to connect the two parks with the trail.

If the property is sold through the open market, the city could still purchase it but it’s not likely to be eligible for Clean Ohio Grant funds.