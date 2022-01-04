Fairfield company offers quick COVID-19 tests at a cost on temporary basis

As of Monday, the state is reporting that more than 2 million COVID-19 total cases in Ohio since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Nearly 30,000 Ohioans have died as a result of COVID-19, the Ohio health department reported Monday. Nationwide, the country has seen more than 55.1 million total cases, and more than 824,000 deaths, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. Ohio, which has 55.1% of its population fully vaccinated, ranks eighth in total cases among states, and 39th in vaccinated population.

The rapid antigen test can have results within 15 minutes, and DNA Diagnostics’ PCR test, which at other facilities takes a couple of days for results, will have results within 24 hours. Schwartz said in some cases, those PCR test results could come back on the same day as the test since DDC’s lab is onsite.

“We already do a variety of tests, and the PCR tests is a very simple test and very similar to tests we run and provide in the DNA space,” Schwartz said. “It wasn’t very difficult for us and take and develop an assay and provide it as a service.”

PCR tests offered by DNA Diagnostics, however, are $99.

People can sign up for the test at DDC’s COVID-19 website, covid-testing.dnacenter.com.