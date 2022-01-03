Hamburger icon
Record 6,100 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

More than 6,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio Monday, the same day the state reported new daily cases exceeding 18,900.

Of the record 6,177 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals on Monday, 1,307 were in intensive-care units, and 835 on ventilators, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Health.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas Day, with records set consecutively since Wednesday, data show.

COVID patients account for nearly 25% of all hospitalizations; 29.25% of all ICU patients; and almost 17% of ventilator capacity, the ODH reports.

The state also reported 18,942 daily coronavirus cases Monday. The state on the final day of 2021 reached a grim milestone of more than two million COVID cases since the pandemic began. As of Monday, there have been 2,072,663 total cases reported in Ohio.

Nearly 60% of all Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.15% of adults and 63.69% of people 5 and older as of Monday, according to the ODH. Of those, 55.13% of Ohioans, including 65.09% of adults and 58.59% of those 5 and older have completed the vaccine.

More than 2.735 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 7,137 in the last day.

