Record 6,100 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio

The state also reported 18,942 daily coronavirus cases Monday. The state on the final day of 2021 reached a grim milestone of more than two million COVID cases since the pandemic began. As of Monday, there have been 2,072,663 total cases reported in Ohio.

Nearly 60% of all Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 70.15% of adults and 63.69% of people 5 and older as of Monday, according to the ODH. Of those, 55.13% of Ohioans, including 65.09% of adults and 58.59% of those 5 and older have completed the vaccine.

More than 2.735 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 7,137 in the last day.