Fairfield company offering new, less intrusive tech for taking temperatures

A Fairfield company is offering businesses, restaurants, schools and other industries a less intrusive way to take temperatures by not requiring placing a hand-held thermometer in someone’s face.
High-tech display service provider CKS Solutions on Muhlhauser Drive in Fairfield has brought South Korean technology to the United States to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The SmartPass technology, a temperature reading and facial recognition device, is already used around South Korea.
A fever is a sign of an illness, but it is also a key symptom of COVID-19. Many organizations and businesses require temperatures checked before entering. In many areas of the country, the virus has spread and mask and social distancing orders have been put in place.
Close to 3,000 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Butler County since March, and dozens of county residents have died from the virus. Ohio ranks as one of the 15 most-impacted states in the country as it approached 100,000 cases heading into this weekend.
CKS Solutions owner Peter Snug this technology can keep people safe, and the device is ready for sale now.
“This product can be fitted everywhere,” he said.
Here’s how the device works: The device activates when someone walks up to the tablet-sized device. The person positions into an outlined area and reads a person’s body temperature with an infrared camera mounted to the top of the device. It will announce if the temperature is normal or if a fever is detected. If a fever is detected, an alarm will sound.
The device can also be mounted in transportation situations, such as on trains, streetcars and buses. It can also be set up at parking lots and garages.
While the device can be used right out of the box, it can be hooked into a company’s network where it can track an employee’s entry into a building and their daily temperature. Data collected can only be accessed from the device. Though it has facial recognition capabilities, that function can be disabled, said Snug.
There are additional applications for the device when connected to a network or security system, such as a replacement for a key fob or card and a time card system.
“It’s easy to use, easy to set up. It’s giving everybody peace of mind,” said CKS sales manager Ray Barnes. “It’s something that’s needed I think right now.”
The product is manufactured in South Korea, but some parts are manufactured in Germany, Snug said.
The cost for one unit is $2,199 which Snug said can be pricey for small operations, so he and Barnes have developed lease options to make it affordable for small operations.
“There are a lot of different features that can be adapted to this system,” said Snug.