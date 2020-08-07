Longtime Middletown dentist, who ‘always gave more than he took,’ dies at 82

Dr. Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Middletown dentist, is being remembered for the way he made people smile.
“He was the kindest man ever,” said his daughter, Vicki Verkley, 58. “He always gave more than he took. He always left a place better than when he got there.”
Weinstein, who practiced in Middletown for 46 years, died Monday. He was 82.
His father was a physician and was rarely home. So Weinstein became a dentist so he could earn “a good living,” but also be home with his wife and three children, Verkley said.
“He was always there for us,” she said. “He came to everything.”
He also was there for a stranger one day at Smith Park. Weinstein, a youth football and baseball coach, realized a man was having a heart attack so he performed CPR until Middletown paramedics arrived.
“We pulled rocks out of his knees for weeks,” his daughter said. “He saved that man’s life.”
A 1956 Middletown High School graduate, Weinstein graduated from the Ohio State School of Dentistry in 1964. He then started his dental practice. He retired on Jan. 21, 2008.
He belonged to Keeley Dental Society and held many positions. He was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kiwanis, B’nai B’rith and Temple Beth Shalom. He was an avid fisherman who spent many years on Watts Bar Lake and Norris Lake in Tennessee.
He’s survived by his wife of 61 years, Gwen; daughter, Vicki Verkley; two sons, Michael (Stella) Weinstein and Scott (Jennifer) Weinstein; and 10 grandchildren.
Services were held Wednesday at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.