Longtime Middletown dentist, who ‘always gave more than he took,’ dies at 82

He also was there for a stranger one day at Smith Park. Weinstein, a youth football and baseball coach, realized a man was having a heart attack so he performed CPR until Middletown paramedics arrived.

“We pulled rocks out of his knees for weeks,” his daughter said. “He saved that man’s life.”

A 1956 Middletown High School graduate, Weinstein graduated from the Ohio State School of Dentistry in 1964. He then started his dental practice. He retired on Jan. 21, 2008.

He belonged to Keeley Dental Society and held many positions. He was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Kiwanis, B’nai B’rith and Temple Beth Shalom. He was an avid fisherman who spent many years on Watts Bar Lake and Norris Lake in Tennessee.

He’s survived by his wife of 61 years, Gwen; daughter, Vicki Verkley; two sons, Michael (Stella) Weinstein and Scott (Jennifer) Weinstein; and 10 grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.