‘Hoax device’ closed Middletown road after it was found near Miami University Middletown

The unit and Middletown police were called this morning to University Boulevard after a member of the Miami University Middletown grounds crew found what appeared to be a pipe bomb. Grimes said a visual inspection indicted the device was several sparklers tied together, but later was determined to be just tape.

Grimes said when a potential bomb is located the bomb unit “assumes it to be the worse.” As a precaution, University Boulevard was closed in both directions, but has reopened, according to Middletown police.