‘Hoax device’ closed Middletown road after it was found near Miami University Middletown

News | 7 hours ago
By Rick McCrabb

What was reported as a possible pipe bomb turned out to be a “hoax device,” said Mike Grimes, commander of the Butler County Sheriff’s bomb unit.

The unit and Middletown police were called this morning to University Boulevard after a member of the Miami University Middletown grounds crew found what appeared to be a pipe bomb. Grimes said a visual inspection indicted the device was several sparklers tied together, but later was determined to be just tape.

Grimes said when a potential bomb is located the bomb unit “assumes it to be the worse.” As a precaution, University Boulevard was closed in both directions, but has reopened, according to Middletown police.

Major Scott Reeve said Middletown police are investigating who may have put the device in the road.

